Key Leadership Trends 2021

2020 obviously was a challenging year for a variety of reasons. Between a global pandemic, uncertainty in the market and it being an election year; upheaval proved to be a common theme for the year. This turmoil has left businesses questioning traditional practices and exploring new means of workplace motivation. Leaders have a unique challenge in particular. With employees working from home, leaders and managers have had to develop new means of motivation and connecting with employees. All these changes portend further shifts in business management for the new year. With that in mind, let’s take a look at some of the growing trends for leaders to be aware of in 2021.