Weather Forecast For Colville
COLVILLE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Monday, June 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 86 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 74 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
