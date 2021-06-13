Weather Forecast For Colville

COLVILLE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Monday, June 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 86 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight High 74 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.