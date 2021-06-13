Cancel
Weekend Happiness: J.R. Cobb

By Lauren Kaye Clark
Thrive Global
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey say that happiness is reserved for the young. Yet, why is happiness also enjoyed by the old? It’s an honest question worth the exploration! Sometimes, things are simply fashionable, through the entire lifetime! Certain human experiences never run out of style, no matter how often a person ages! It simply comes with the human experience! Happiness is a neverending cycle. When it completes one phase, it moves onto, the next! That’s the mastery of life’s very existence!

"Happy Not Perfect"

Even before the pandemic brought on a crushing wave of stress, anxiety, isolation and financial struggle, there was a growing mental health crisis--exacerbated by a digital-first culture that is putting untold pressure on people. But there are ways to bend and stretch these negative thought pathways into better shape. Poppy...
Making the Great Comeback

We have all read success stories of people taking that one decision to change their lives. These stories are usually very inspiring, but they also tend to have one thing in common: when these individuals made that decision to do something life-altering, they have usually found a source of inspiration. But what do you do when you are down in the dumps? Is it also possible to make changes then to put you on a path to success?
Learning How To Play Again Will Increase Your Happiness

What do you think of when you hear the words childlike spirit? The question was posed to me in a recent podcast interview with Mary Lee on the Un-FAQs podcast. My answer was that it was something I am learning to do again. And what I meant was that I am learning to play again.
Jon and Joanna Anderson of Growing Love Network: “Spend most of your time together in the shallow end”

Total Acceptance, Most people confuse acceptance of a person, with acceptance of behavior. But everyone engages in unacceptable behavior, including you, including your mate. If you are withholding acceptance of your spouse until they change their behavior, then your standard for loving is based on performance. No one will totally live up to your standards all of time. So, eventually, all of your relationships will fall apart because they are based on expectations being met.
Happy Cancer Season

ARIES (March 21-April 19). No one likes to work with substandard tools, and to feel cornered into doing so under pressurized circumstances is even worse. Yet, this is exactly the recipe for today's magic. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). To practice peace is to feel a kinship with the people next...
Happy Juneteenth!

I wish I had some more appropriate music, but all I got is what I got… Enjoy this weirdo Mix!
The Secret to Happiness

On Friday mornings, I set my alarm for 5:30 a.m., quietly get dressed and stumble groggily into the back of a taxi that takes me to the bottom of Nam Long Shan (also known as “Brick Hill”) in Hong Kong. There, I find a group of similarly bleary-eyed people from all walks of life (including a dog) huddled together in the darkness and waiting for our weekly morning ritual to begin.
EP Stream: Hell Rell - The Golden Triangle Ft. J.R. Writer

Hell Rell aka Ruga Rell comes through as promised with his new EP, "The Golden Triangle." The five-song project features his longtime collaborator J.R. Writer. 03. Hell Rell – Baking Soda Bible (feat. J.R Writer) 04. Hell Rell – Pandemic. 05. Hell Rell – LIKE.
Happy Places

Life is kicking up several paces again, which means our stress is also increasing. We are big on mental health at 8THIRTYFOUR, and that means taking care of YOU. It’s hard to escape the pull of technology and responsibilities, but it’s also non-negotiable. So if you need someone to tell you to put the phone and the to-do list away, give us a call, and we’ll slap it out of your hand.
Unleashing Your Multidimensionality: Parable of Lao Tzu and the Dragon

On one of the walls at Openhand HQ in Glastonbury is a favourite painting of the ancient mystic Lao Tzu playing a small harp, and in so doing, unleashing a mighty blue air dragon. It’s an inspiring picture for sure, and to me, sings volumes about unleashing our greater multidimensionality and what can transpire when we do.
Powerful Short Quotes

Make Somebodys Day! Send Good Vibes. Everything you need over 50% OFF. Short quotes don’t need a lot of words to get the point across to motivate and inspire. Keeping it short and sweet can make these thoughts extra powerful. You will love these positive quotes about life. Quotes can...
Mack Rose's new book "Passion in Its Finest Fashion" is an emotionally-charged collection of poems that finds the proper words to describe the human experience

QUINCY, Mass. (PRWEB) June 21, 2021. Mack Rose, a Bostonian, has completed his new book “Passion in Its Finest Fashion Fashion”: a creative and expressive collection of poems about the authors experiences and relationships, new and old. Mack writes, “I feel like the moon always wanting to be in your...
Happy birthday

BIRTHDAY WISHES go out to Landry David Shoemaker who turns 3 years old Saturday, June 19, 2021. Landry is the son of Tia Whitsel, Orbisonia and Brandon Shoemaker, Orbisonia, and the little brother of Levi, 6. Proud grandparents are Ronnie and Dana Whitsel, Orbisonia and Roger and Lesley Shoemaker, Spring Run. Great grandparents include Ronald and Cindy Whitsel, Orbisonia, Christine McMullen, Orbisonia, Dave Shope, Saltillo and Molly Shoemaker, Spring Run. He is also fortunate to have a great-great-grandmother, Doris Jean Shope, Three Springs. Landry celebrate his big day by spending time with family. Happy birthday, Landry!
Happy, Happy Eddie

This handsome hunk loves to play fetch- and would do it all day if he could!. He also loves splashing around in the pool and spending time by your side (or somewhat in your lap). Eddie would love to be a part of an active household. Walks? Yes!. Playtime daily?...
Encouraging Inspiring Quotes – May

“Happy people do not demand a lot from the world because their happiness proceeds from a place deeper than the world can touch.” ~Alan Cohen. “When you plant positive thoughts anything is possible” ~ Heather Stillufsen. May 3. “Commit to your goals. Stay focused on your dreams and don’t give...
7 Pema Chödrön Quotes for When Things Fall Apart

Whenever I go through troubles, I immediately reach for Pema Chödrön’s much loved book, When Things Fall Apart: Heart Advice for Difficult Times. The wisdom in this book has never failed to soothe me when I’ve felt taken aback by an unexpected turn of events. It’s never failed to bring a fresh perspective, when I’ve been momentarily blinded by overwhelm, confusion, or shock. It’s never failed to keep me from closing down completely, when I’ve felt knifed in the heart.
Happy Days

No better, no worse, no change, no pain. Nothing more to say, nothing more to do. Winnie and her husband Willie are stuck in every sense of the w... This event occurred in June 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. No better, no worse,...
30 Inspirational Quotes About Summer for June 2021

It’s officially summer, so here are 30 great quotes about the season for June. If you’d rather get a full year’s worth of inspirational quotes, check out my free ebook, 365 Inspirational Quotes for 2021, which you can download here. I know some people read these lists straight through, while...