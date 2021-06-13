Weekend Happiness: J.R. Cobb
They say that happiness is reserved for the young. Yet, why is happiness also enjoyed by the old? It’s an honest question worth the exploration! Sometimes, things are simply fashionable, through the entire lifetime! Certain human experiences never run out of style, no matter how often a person ages! It simply comes with the human experience! Happiness is a neverending cycle. When it completes one phase, it moves onto, the next! That’s the mastery of life’s very existence!thriveglobal.com