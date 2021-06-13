Cancel
Lewisville, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Lewisville

Lewisville Digest
Lewisville Digest
 9 days ago

LEWISVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0aSvpFlo00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

