Environment

Crockett Weather Forecast

Crockett Bulletin
Crockett Bulletin
 9 days ago

CROCKETT, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0aSvp9Yh00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Isolated rain showers then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Crockett, TX
With Crockett Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

