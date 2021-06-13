Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elizabeth, CO

Elizabeth Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Elizabeth News Watch
Elizabeth News Watch
 9 days ago

ELIZABETH, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0aSvp8fy00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Elizabeth News Watch

Elizabeth News Watch

Elizabeth, CO
0
Followers
18
Post
182
Views
ABOUT

With Elizabeth News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elizabeth, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elizabeth Co Lrb#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related