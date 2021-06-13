Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waimea, HI

Rainy Sunday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Waimea Journal
Waimea Journal
 9 days ago

(WAIMEA, HI) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Waimea Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Waimea:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0aSvp7nF00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 75 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 74 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 76 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 75 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Waimea Journal

Waimea Journal

Waimea, HI
0
Followers
12
Post
16
Views
ABOUT

With Waimea Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waimea, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Waimea, HIPosted by
Waimea Journal

Waimea Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Waimea: Tuesday, June 22: Scattered rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Isolated rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight; Thursday, June 24: Scattered Rain Showers; Friday, June 25: Scattered rain
Homestead, PAPosted by
Homestead (PA) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Homestead

(HOMESTEAD, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Homestead. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Hume, CAPosted by
Hume Daily

Tuesday sun alert in Hume — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(HUME, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hume. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Mora, MNPosted by
Mora (MN) Weather Channel

Mora Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Mora: Tuesday, June 22: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Thursday, June 24: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Friday, June 25: Slight chance of
Stanberry, MOPosted by
Stanberry Dispatch

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(STANBERRY, MO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Stanberry. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Gaylord, MIPosted by
Gaylord News Watch

Gaylord Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Gaylord: Tuesday, June 22: Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, June 24: Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and
Hailey, IDPosted by
Hailey Times

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(HAILEY, ID) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hailey. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Lingle, WYPosted by
Lingle Journal

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(LINGLE, WY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lingle. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!