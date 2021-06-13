Rainy Sunday forecast — tackle it with these activities

(WAIMEA, HI) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Waimea Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Waimea:

Sunday, June 13 Scattered Rain Showers High 75 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Monday, June 14 Scattered Rain Showers High 74 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Scattered Rain Showers High 76 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 24 mph



Wednesday, June 16 Scattered Rain Showers High 75 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 9 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.