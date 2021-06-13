Baker City Daily Weather Forecast
BAKER CITY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 55 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Monday, June 14
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 53 °F
- 8 to 14 mph wind
Tuesday, June 15
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
