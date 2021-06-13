Cancel
Baker City, OR

Baker City Daily Weather Forecast

Baker City Digest
 9 days ago

BAKER CITY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aSvp49400

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 55 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 53 °F
    • 8 to 14 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Baker City Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Baker City Digest

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Baker City

(BAKER CITY, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Baker City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!