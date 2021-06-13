4-Day Weather Forecast For Trinidad

TRINIDAD, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Monday, June 14 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 95 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 96 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 10 mph



