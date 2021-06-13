4-Day Weather Forecast For Trinidad
TRINIDAD, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.