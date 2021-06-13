Cancel
Zapata, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Zapata

Posted by 
Zapata Dispatch
 9 days ago

ZAPATA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0aSvp1Ut00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Zapata, TX
ABOUT

With Zapata Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

