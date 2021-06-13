Cancel
Jamestown, TN

Jamestown Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Jamestown Dispatch
 9 days ago

JAMESTOWN, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ESqP5_0aSvp0cA00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Jamestown Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Jamestown, TN
Jamestown Dispatch

Jamestown gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(JAMESTOWN, TN) Depending on where you fill up in Jamestown, you could be saving up to $0.09 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 523 E Central Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.94 at Marathon at 500 Us-127, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.