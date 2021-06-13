Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Havre, MT

Sunday has sun for Havre — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Havre Digest
Havre Digest
 9 days ago

(HAVRE, MT) A sunny Sunday is here for Havre, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Havre:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0aSvozpF00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 37 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Havre Digest

Havre Digest

Havre, MT
7
Followers
15
Post
432
Views
ABOUT

With Havre Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Havre, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Havre, MTPosted by
Havre Digest

Havre Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Havre: Saturday, June 19: Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Sunday, June 20: Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Monday, June