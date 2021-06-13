Thief River Falls Daily Weather Forecast

THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 81 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 23 mph



Monday, June 14 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 79 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 21 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 81 °F, low 57 °F 12 mph wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 59 °F Windy: 26 mph



