Thief River Falls Daily Weather Forecast
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 57 °F
- 12 mph wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.