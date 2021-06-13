Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Storm Lake, IA

Storm Lake Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Storm Lake News Beat
Storm Lake News Beat
 9 days ago

STORM LAKE, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0aSvoseA00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 64 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Storm Lake News Beat

Storm Lake News Beat

Storm Lake, IA
4
Followers
19
Post
761
Views
ABOUT

With Storm Lake News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Storm Lake, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Storm Lake, IAPosted by
Storm Lake News Beat

Save up to $0.10 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Storm Lake

(STORM LAKE, IA) According to Storm Lake gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Casey's at 207 E Milwaukee Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.79 at Casey's at 303 E Hwy 7, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Storm Lake, IAPosted by
Storm Lake News Beat

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Storm Lake

(STORM LAKE, IA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Storm Lake area offering savings of $0.10 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 1829 Lake Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.71 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.81 at Casey's at 303 E Hwy 7, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.