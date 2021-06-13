A rainy Sunday in Kingstree — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

(KINGSTREE, SC) Sunday is set to be rainy in Kingstree, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kingstree:

Sunday, June 13 Scattered rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight High 83 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Monday, June 14 Areas of fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.