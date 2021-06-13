Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kingstree, SC

A rainy Sunday in Kingstree — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Posted by 
Kingstree News Beat
Kingstree News Beat
 9 days ago

(KINGSTREE, SC) Sunday is set to be rainy in Kingstree, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kingstree:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0aSvoqsi00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Scattered rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Areas of fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Kingstree News Beat

Kingstree News Beat

Kingstree, SC
11
Followers
13
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kingstree News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingstree, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Kingstree, SCPosted by
Kingstree News Beat

Kingstree Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Kingstree: Tuesday, June 22: Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Thursday, June