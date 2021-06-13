Cancel
Craig, CO

Weather Forecast For Craig

Craig Today
Craig Today
 9 days ago

CRAIG, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0aSvomb200

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Craig, CO
ABOUT

With Craig Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

