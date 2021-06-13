Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Guymon, OK

Sunday has sun for Guymon — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Guymon Journal
Guymon Journal
 9 days ago

(GUYMON, OK) A sunny Sunday is here for Guymon, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Guymon:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0aSvoliJ00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 67 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 67 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 67 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 69 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Guymon Journal

Guymon Journal

Guymon, OK
4
Followers
15
Post
454
Views
ABOUT

With Guymon Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Guymon, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related