Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cameron, MO

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Cameron

Posted by 
Cameron News Beat
Cameron News Beat
 9 days ago

(CAMERON, MO) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cameron:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0aSvojwr00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Cameron News Beat

Cameron News Beat

Cameron, MO
3
Followers
17
Post
552
Views
ABOUT

With Cameron News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cameron, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Cameron, MOPosted by
Cameron News Beat

Cameron Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Cameron: Saturday, June 19: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Sunday, June 20: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Monday, June 21: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during