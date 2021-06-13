Cancel
Sweetwater, TX

Sweetwater Weather Forecast

Sweetwater Post
 9 days ago

SWEETWATER, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0aSvohBP00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Sweetwater Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

