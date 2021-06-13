Daily Weather Forecast For Olive Hill
OLIVE HILL, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
