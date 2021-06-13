Cancel
Olive Hill, KY

Daily Weather Forecast For Olive Hill

Olive Hill Bulletin
Olive Hill Bulletin
 9 days ago

OLIVE HILL, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aSvoZ4T00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

With Olive Hill Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

