Weather Forecast For Tillamook

TILLAMOOK, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Rain during the day; while light rain then rain showers overnight High 67 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Monday, June 14 Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers overnight High 67 °F, low 51 °F 2 to 12 mph wind



Tuesday, June 15 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight High 63 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 70 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



