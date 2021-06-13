Weather Forecast For Tillamook
TILLAMOOK, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Rain during the day; while light rain then rain showers overnight
- High 67 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Monday, June 14
Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 67 °F, low 51 °F
- 2 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, June 15
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight
- High 63 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.