Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lamesa, TX

Lamesa Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Lamesa Voice
Lamesa Voice
 9 days ago

LAMESA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0aSvoVXZ00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lamesa Voice

Lamesa Voice

Lamesa, TX
0
Followers
12
Post
256
Views
ABOUT

With Lamesa Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lamesa, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lamesa Weather Forecast#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Lamesa, TXPosted by
Lamesa Voice

Lamesa gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(LAMESA, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Lamesa, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sunoco at 411 N Lynn Ave . Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Sunoco at 411 N Lynn Ave , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.