Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Globe, AZ

Sunday has sun for Globe — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Globe Voice
Globe Voice
 9 days ago

(GLOBE, AZ) A sunny Sunday is here for Globe, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Globe:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qj4NR_0aSvoStO00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 107 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 109 °F, low 77 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 108 °F, low 77 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 107 °F, low 78 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Globe Voice

Globe Voice

Globe, AZ
8
Followers
18
Post
941
Views
ABOUT

With Globe Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Globe, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun For Globe#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Globe, AZPosted by
Globe Voice

Globe Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Globe: Sunday, June 20: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Monday, June 21: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Tuesday, June 22: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Mostly sunny