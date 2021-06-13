Cancel
Fort Stockton, TX

Fort Stockton Weather Forecast

Fort Stockton Times
Fort Stockton Times
 9 days ago

FORT STOCKTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0aSvoR0f00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 70 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 69 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

