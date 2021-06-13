Cancel
Cadiz, KY

Weather Forecast For Cadiz

Posted by 
Cadiz News Flash
Cadiz News Flash
 9 days ago

CADIZ, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0aSvoObi00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

