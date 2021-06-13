Lafayette Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LAFAYETTE, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
