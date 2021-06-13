Ketchikan Daily Weather Forecast
KETCHIKAN, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Mostly cloudy during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 67 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Monday, June 14
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 59 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 62 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
