Ketchikan Daily Weather Forecast

KETCHIKAN, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Mostly cloudy during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight High 67 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Monday, June 14 Scattered Rain Showers High 59 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 62 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 60 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



