Ketchikan News Flash

Ketchikan Daily Weather Forecast

Ketchikan News Flash
Ketchikan News Flash
 9 days ago

KETCHIKAN, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0aSvoLxX00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 59 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ketchikan, AK
