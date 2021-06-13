Weather Forecast For Bassett
BASSETT, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Patchy fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
