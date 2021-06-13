Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hondo, TX

Weather Forecast For Hondo

Posted by 
Hondo Journal
Hondo Journal
 9 days ago

HONDO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0aSvoFfB00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hondo Journal

Hondo Journal

Hondo, TX
2
Followers
15
Post
354
Views
ABOUT

With Hondo Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hondo, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Hondo, TXPosted by
Hondo Journal

Hondo gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(HONDO, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Hondo area offering savings of $0.08 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, H-E-B at 609 19Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.61 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1201 19Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.69.