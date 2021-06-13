Daily Weather Forecast For Franklin
FRANKLIN, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 7 mph
Monday, June 14
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.