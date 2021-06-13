Cancel
Claremont, NH

Take advantage of a rainy Sunday in Claremont

Posted by 
Claremont Bulletin
Claremont Bulletin
 9 days ago

(CLAREMONT, NH) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Claremont Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Claremont:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0aSvoDtj00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Claremont Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

