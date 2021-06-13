Cancel
Alexander, AR

Alexander Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Alexander Today
Alexander Today
 9 days ago

ALEXANDER, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0aSvoAFY00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Alexander, AR
ABOUT

With Alexander Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

