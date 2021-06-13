Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Mohave, AZ

Daily Weather Forecast For Fort Mohave

Posted by 
Fort Mohave Bulletin
Fort Mohave Bulletin
 9 days ago

FORT MOHAVE, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0aSvo9S400

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 115 °F, low 79 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 118 °F, low 85 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 122 °F, low 88 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 121 °F, low 88 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fort Mohave Bulletin

Fort Mohave Bulletin

Fort Mohave, AZ
11
Followers
16
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fort Mohave Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Mohave, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Fort Mohave, AZPosted by
Fort Mohave Bulletin

Here’s the cheapest gas in Fort Mohave Saturday

(FORT MOHAVE, AZ) Depending on where you fill up in Fort Mohave, you could be saving up to $0.54 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Fastrip at 2199 Az-95. Regular there was listed at $2.77 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.31 at Avi Resort & Casino at 10000 Aha Macav Pkwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Fort Mohave, AZPosted by
Fort Mohave Bulletin

This is the cheapest gas in Fort Mohave right now

(FORT MOHAVE, AZ) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Fort Mohave area offering savings of $0.50 per gallon. Fastrip at 2199 Az-95 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Avi Resort & Casino at 10000 Aha Macav Pkwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.27.