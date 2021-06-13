Cancel
Greenville, AL

A rainy Sunday in Greenville — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Greenville News Beat
 9 days ago

(GREENVILLE, AL) Sunday is set to be rainy in Greenville, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Greenville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0aSvo5vA00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 94 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

