Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakland, MD

Oakland Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Oakland News Watch
Oakland News Watch
 9 days ago

OAKLAND, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0aSvo1OG00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 69 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Oakland News Watch

Oakland News Watch

Oakland, MD
6
Followers
18
Post
775
Views
ABOUT

With Oakland News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oakland, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland Weather Forecast#Md#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related