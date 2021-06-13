Daily Weather Forecast For Covington
COVINGTON, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.