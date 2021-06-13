Cancel
Covington, VA

Daily Weather Forecast For Covington

Covington Journal
 9 days ago

COVINGTON, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0aSvnvKY00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Covington, VA
