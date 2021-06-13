Sunday set for rain in Florence — 3 ways to make the most of it

(FLORENCE, OR) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Florence Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Florence:

Sunday, June 13 Rain during the day; while rain then rain showers overnight High 64 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Monday, June 14 Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight High 65 °F, low 51 °F 3 to 12 mph wind



Tuesday, June 15 Rain showers during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight High 64 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 68 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.