Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harrisonville, MO

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Harrisonville

Posted by 
Harrisonville Dispatch
Harrisonville Dispatch
 9 days ago

(HARRISONVILLE, MO) A sunny Sunday is here for Harrisonville, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Harrisonville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0aSvnsgN00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Harrisonville Dispatch

Harrisonville Dispatch

Harrisonville, MO
4
Followers
19
Post
509
Views
ABOUT

With Harrisonville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harrisonville, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mo#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Round Mountain, NVPosted by
Round Mountain Today

Tuesday sun alert in Round Mountain — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(ROUND MOUNTAIN, NV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Round Mountain. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Hume, CAPosted by
Hume Daily

Tuesday sun alert in Hume — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(HUME, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hume. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Tarentum, PAPosted by
Tarentum (PA) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Tuesday sun in Tarentum

(TARENTUM, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Tarentum. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.