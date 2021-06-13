Weather Forecast For Cheboygan
CHEBOYGAN, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 69 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, June 14
Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 51 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
