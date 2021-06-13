Weather Forecast For Cheboygan

CHEBOYGAN, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 69 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, June 14 Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 68 °F, low 51 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Tuesday, June 15 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 65 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 66 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.