Daily Weather Forecast For Milford
MILFORD, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, June 14
Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 73 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
