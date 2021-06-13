Cancel
Milford, PA

Daily Weather Forecast For Milford

Milford Digest
Milford Digest
 9 days ago

MILFORD, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0aSvnmdF00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Milford Digest

Milford Digest

Milford, PA
With Milford Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

