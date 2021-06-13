Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Andrews, TX

Andrews Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Andrews Daily
Andrews Daily
 9 days ago

ANDREWS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0aSvnlkW00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 70 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Andrews Daily

Andrews Daily

Andrews, TX
1
Followers
14
Post
417
Views
ABOUT

With Andrews Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Andrews, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Andrews Weather Forecast#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related