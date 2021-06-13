Graduation 2021: Armijo High School Top Students
Next year: Attending San Francisco State majoring in child/adolescent development. Career goal: I aspire to be a psychiatrist and work mainly with children who suffer from mental illness. Highlights: Attending football games as an Armijo High School Cheerleader. Scholarships, awards: Varsity Letter, State's Honor Society, nominated for the Congress of Future Medical Leaders Award of Excellence, Cal Grant. In 10 years: Studying and working on my PhD, hopefully at UCSF or another well-distinguished medical school.