Graduation 2021: Armijo High School Top Students

By Susan Hiland
Daily Republic
 9 days ago

Next year: Attending San Francisco State majoring in child/adolescent development. Career goal: I aspire to be a psychiatrist and work mainly with children who suffer from mental illness. Highlights: Attending football games as an Armijo High School Cheerleader. Scholarships, awards: Varsity Letter, State’s Honor Society, nominated for the Congress of Future Medical Leaders Award of Excellence, Cal Grant. In 10 years: Studying and working on my PhD, hopefully at UCSF or another well-distinguished medical school.

