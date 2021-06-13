Selinsgrove Weather Forecast
SELINSGROVE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Chance of rain showers then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, June 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
