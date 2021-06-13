Cancel
Selinsgrove, PA

Selinsgrove Weather Forecast

Selinsgrove Voice
Selinsgrove Voice
 9 days ago

SELINSGROVE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0aSvnhDc00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of rain showers then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

