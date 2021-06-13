Cancel
Raymondville, TX

Sunday has sun for Raymondville — 3 ways to make the most of it

Raymondville Bulletin
(RAYMONDVILLE, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Raymondville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Raymondville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0aSvnfSA00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • 1 to 12 mph wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • 2 to 12 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Raymondville Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

