Elkins Daily Weather Forecast
ELKINS, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, June 14
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
