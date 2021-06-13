Elkins Daily Weather Forecast

ELKINS, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, June 14 Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



