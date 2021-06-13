Human Immunoglobulin Market 2021 Future Challenges, Production, Demand Analysis And Outlook To 2029 : Baxter, CSL, Octapharma, Biotest

Britain's Boris Johnson complained to EU chief Ursula Von Der Leyen on Saturday that French threats over fishing were "completely unjustified" as he held out the option of invoking a Brexit dispute tool for the first time. For her part, she tweeted that the European Commission was "intensively engaging for finding solutions" on both the fishing row and another linked row with Brussels over the Brexit pact for Northern Ireland. During talks on the sidelines of the G20 in Rome, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson "raised his concerns about the rhetoric from the French government in recent days over the issue of fishing licences", his office said. Johnson "stressed that the French threats are completely unjustified and do not appear to be compatible" with a pact governing Britain's divorce from the European Union.

