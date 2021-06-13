Cheraw Daily Weather Forecast
CHERAW, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 86 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Monday, June 14
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
