Nun STEALS $835K To Cover Gambling Debts

A 19-year-old teenager is documenting what it's like to live in a 12th-century Italian castle, and why it's not all it's cracked up to be. Ana Kasparian and Cenk Uygur discuss on The Young Turks. Read more HERE: https://www.yahoo.com/news/19-old-tiktoker-says-living-200716860.html "Life is rarely a fairy tale, but it might seem like 19-year-old Ludovica Sannazzaro lives in one from the outside looking in. Sannazzaro and her family live in Castello Sannazzaro, a 12th-century Italian castle that's been passed down through her family for 28 generations. Nestled among the sprawling greenery of the Piedmont region, Castello Sannazzaro spans 107,639 square feet, with a 269,097-square-foot garden, 45 rooms, 15 bedrooms, and invaluable historical archives dating back to 1163." Hosts: Ana Kasparian, Cenk Uygur