Torrance, CA

Nun STEALS $835K To Cover Gambling Debts

By ava
ava360.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Southern California stole nearly $1 million from the church to pay for her gambling addiction. Ana Kasparian and Cenk Uygur discuss on The Young Turks. Watch LIVE weekdays 6-8 pm ET. http://youtube.com/tyt/live. Read more HERE: https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2021/06/09/nun-embezzlement-gambling-california-kreuper/. "With each new school year, fresh checks for tuition and fees streamed into...

news.ava360.com
