Weather Forecast For Punxsutawney
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, June 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Isolated rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
