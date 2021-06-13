Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochelle, IL

Rochelle is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Rochelle Updates
Rochelle Updates
 9 days ago

(ROCHELLE, IL) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rochelle:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0aSvnOdv00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Rochelle Updates

Rochelle Updates

Rochelle, IL
4
Followers
19
Post
593
Views
ABOUT

With Rochelle Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochelle, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Rochelle, ILPosted by
Rochelle Updates

Rochelle Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Rochelle: Tuesday, June 22: Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, June 24: Chance